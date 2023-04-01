The Wheatland Bank welcomes Eric J. Davis as the new agriculture and commercial lender.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center hired Courtney Tiffany as the museum’s director of operations. Tiffany will oversee guest services, facilities, special projects and the curatorial team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in French and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Washington.
Congrats
Rudy Joya was recently named principal of Cascade High School. Previously he was in the role of interim principal. Joya graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education and a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Walden University.
President and general manager of Blue Bird Inc. Ron Gonsalves is retiring after being with the company 24 years.
Staying on Top
Micah Rieke, physical education teacher at Icicle River Middle School is certificated employee of the year. Rieke earned his bachelor’s degree in education with endorsements in social studies and math from Pacific Lutheran University, then earned his master’s degree from Eastern Washington University with endorsements in health and fitness.
The classified employee of the year award was given to Renee Moore, a paraeducator at Alpine Lakes Elementary School. Moore plans to retire by the end of this school year.
