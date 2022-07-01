New jobs, new faces
Jennifer Witherbee has joined Larson Gross, a full-service public accounting and consulting firm, as the new Community and Business Growth director. Witherbee previously served as the executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation for more than 20 years.
Some of her new duties consist of identifying growth opportunities while representing Larson Gross as a brand ambassador in specific markets in Central and Eastern Washington state. The company now lists five offices in the state, including Wenatchee, Bellingham, Burlington, Lynden and Yakima.
GLP Attorneys welcomes Jozee Puglisi as an associate, after joining in 2019 as an intern, then becoming a law clerk. Puglisi graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, then got her juris doctorate from Gonzaga School of Law.
David Farmer is the new deputy forest supervisor for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Farmer was previously at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the refuge manager for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Oklahoma. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in wildlife ecology and conservation. He has a wide range of knowledge in general field operations, range and timber management, fire, law enforcement, invasive species and habitat restoration according to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail.
Erica Taecker also joined the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest this past December as district ranger on the Wenatchee River Ranger District. Taecker received her master's degree in forestry and environmental management at Duke University. She was previously at assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management Wenatchee field office.
Congrats
Salcido Group of Companies CEO Malachi Salcido was the guest speaker at the annual Leading Entrepreneurs of the World virtual conference June 6-10. Salcido presented the topic, “Plain Speak: A Cryptocurrency Base Case and Trends Overview in Language You Can Actually Understand."
The five-day event, attended by an estimated 10,000 people, focuses on the power of entrepreneurship and leadership, following with business presentations, digital interviews, discussions.
Trisha Schock, North Central Educational Service District executive director of administrative services, was awarded the John Jenft Outstanding Service to K-12 Education Award at the annual Washington Association of School Business Officials conference May 5.
Schock started working at the NCESD in 2014 as an external business manager, was promoted to assistant fiscal director in 2017 and since 2018 has kept the role of executive director of the NCESD. Since the start of her career, Schock has gradually obtained the Certified School Business Administrator designation, and the School Finance Officer certificate.
Columbia Valley Community Health CEO Manuel Navarro, Clinic Administrator John Donaghy and Clinical Compliance Director Marissa Smith made a presentation at the annual Migrant Health Best Practices forum May 22-25 in Monterey, California. They presented a workshop on opening day with the topic “Standard Intake, Improving Quality.” The presentation featured identification of improvement goals using quality data measures that impact direct patient care and included strategies for identifying solutions and paths to successful implementation.
Lombard’s Hardwood Supply welcomes new owners Eric Arlt and Kaden Smith after previous owner Mark Lombard retired. The Lombard’s Hardwood Supply is Central Washington’s largest supplier of hardwood lumber located on 3411 School St., Wenatchee.
Dr. Paul Kwon was named Diplomate in Implant Dentistry in May, by the the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. The ABOI/ID was founded in 1969 to determine the qualifications and competence of dentists who apply to be certified, this done by conducting a required practice of implant dentistry for at least seven years.
— Jenni Rodas, Business World staff
Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworld.com.