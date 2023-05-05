PENDLETON, Oregon — Friday afternoon the Wenatchee Valley College softball team squared off with a team that sat two spots lower in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings, the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves.
WVC (13-17, 20-22) showed its resilience throughout the day and swept BMCC (6-21, 9-32-1) after two close games. The Knights won 12-9 in the opener and 9-7 in Game 2.
BMCC led early with two runs in the first inning. The Timberwolves held on through the second when they added four more runs which WVC matched. The Knights claimed the lead in the third inning after they tallied another four runs, half of which were owed to a timely homer from Ashlyn Alexander. BMCC earned three more runs across the last three innings but WVC scored four to hold the lead.
WVC scored 12 runs off of 15 hits. BMCC scored nine runs off of eight hits. Two of those hits were home runs.
Kaya Enriquez led WVC with a stolen base, and three RBIs and went 1-for-4. Macy Cordon had two RBIs and went 2-for-4, and Alexander finished with a home run, and two RBIs and went 2-for-5.
BMCC looked as though they might split the doubleheader in Game 2 after leading 5-2 through the first three innings but in the fourth, WVC dropped five runs and matched every BMCC run over the last three innings to win by two runs.
Makayla Sanchez led WVC with two RBIs. She also went 2-for-3. Megan Smit added another two RBIs while going 2-for-4.
Taylor Riles pitched all seven innings and gave up nine hits, seven runs, and five walks, and finished with four strikeouts.
WVC plays at Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
