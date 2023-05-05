Wenatchee Valley College WVC logo Athletics.png

PENDLETON, Oregon — Friday afternoon the Wenatchee Valley College softball team squared off with a team that sat two spots lower in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings, the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves.

WVC (13-17, 20-22) showed its resilience throughout the day and swept BMCC (6-21, 9-32-1) after two close games. The Knights won 12-9 in the opener and 9-7 in Game 2.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

