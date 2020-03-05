EVERETT — The Wenatchee Knight Women’s basketball team was faced with a do-or-die Thursday morning in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Tacoma Titans at the Walt Prince Fitness Center in Everett.
But they needn’t have worried too much, because aside from a small run in the second quarter, the Knights ran away with the game, winning 70-48 to earn their spot in the Elite Eight.
The Knights dominated the first quarter. They held the Titans to 10 and knocked down 22 points of their own. But Tacoma held a three-point lead early on. That didn’t last long as Wenatchee went on a run that spilled into the second quarter where the Knights built their lead to 23 with two minutes left in the half.
“We transitioned well offensively,” Wenatchee Head Coach Rachel Goetz said after the win. “We finished our shots but ultimately our defense was great. It was controlled pressure. Tacoma made a run in the second quarter when we put our bench in to protect some key players in foul trouble, but our conditioning paid off because they held out. It was a team effort.”
The second half was a little tighter but Wenatchee still outscored Tacoma 29-22 to extend the lead further until the final buzzer.
Wenatchee forced 21 turnovers — while only having seven of their own — leading to 23 points. The Knights were also monsters on the glass pulling down 42 rebounds to Tacoma’s 28, creating 17 second-chance points.
The only area the Titans did better was from behind the arc. They hit 6-of-27 compared to the Knights’ 11 percent on 2-for-17 shooting.
Ashely Taylor Peralta led the Knights with 17 points and Chasity Spady added 15. Natalie Andreas finished with a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“Peralta was unstoppable,” said Goetz. “She was a human highlight reel getting assist after assist, making no-look passes and her teammates would finish the play.”
Tacoma’s Maya Rodriguez and Adrienne Washington finished with 11 points apiece.
The Knights are expected to play Mt. Hood next, though when that will take place is still to be determined after NWAC officials announced that they will be suspending the tournament due to the coronavirus precautions.
Everett Community College, where the tournament is being played, shut down its campus Thursday, forcing the NWAC’s hand.