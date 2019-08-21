Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--As Larry Wyrick was honored as 2019 Pioneer of the Year for his longtime support of the region's history and the Polson Museum, his late wife, Judy, was remembered by a packed house at the museum's Railroad Camp in Hoquiam Sunday afternoon.
Polson Museum Director John Larson introduced Wyrick, describing how he had put his extensive mechanical skills to work to completely restore a 1933 Linn halftrack, as well as a 1923 Caldwell lawnmower, which Larson said was originally used to mow the museum grounds -- just two of his many restoration projects for the museum.
Larry's son Daryl Wyrick remembered that lawnmower. He recalls that when he and his dad went to retrieve it, it was little more than a handle sticking out of an old creek bed.
Daryl Wyrick also recalled a time when his dad was caring for Judy as she suffered from dementia. Larry Wyrick and Lee Thomasson -- who have been friends since the seventh grade -- asked the younger Wyrick if he could look after his mother while the two did some work at the museum. Daryl Wyrick said he told Thomasson: "Well, if his chores are done and his grades are OK he can go," drawing laughter from the many attending the ceremony.
After the event, friends and family in attendance took the time to look over Larry Wyrick's handiwork, including the Linn, a 1928 Casey Jones railroad speeder and a Model A Ford, which Wyrick, 90, has had since he was 12 years old. Thomasson recalled earlier in the ceremony the thousands of miles Larry and Judy had put on that vehicle. She passed away just a few days before the event.