Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--A man suspected of kidnapping was arrested Sunday at a Yacolt residence.
Jacob E. Carter, 36, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnap, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office press release. The arrest stems from a domestic violence incident Thursday in a rural area of the county, leading authorities to obtain a search warrant, the release said.
U.S. marshals and Southwest Washington Regional SWAT were also involved in the arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and no addition information was available Sunday, according to the release.