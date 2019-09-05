Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--The Yakima Air Terminal will be playing host to military training exercises for the next several weeks.
"Mobility Guardian," a major logistics training exercise involving all four U.S. combat branches and several dozen foreign services, is based out of Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane. The Yakima Air Terminal will be playing a supporting role, according to a news release from the city of Yakima.
The exercise begins Sunday, Sept. 8, and runs around the clock until Sept. 28. Yakima residents can expect an increase in the number of heavy lift jets flying in and out of Yakima, but additional noise or vibration should be minimal, the release said.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Grant County International Airport also are part of the exercise.