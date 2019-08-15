Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Amateur Invitational could crown a new champion for the fifth straight year.
The annual tournament, which takes place Saturday and Sunday at SunTides Golf Course, boasts a solid field of golfers already entered and more eligible to jump in through Thursday evening.
About 40 golfers have entered, including past champion Keith Crimp and last year's runner-up Caleb Belton. But as of Wednesday, defending champion Andrew Raab, who beat Belton in a playoff, had yet to sign-up to defend his title.
Players can register by calling SunTides at 509-966-9065. Cost is $85.
There are Open and Senior divisions, with gross and net competitions in both.
Others in this year's field include Belton's brothers, Cole and Conner, recent West Valley High graduate Max Turnquist, Corey DeGrood and Ryker Torres, a past club champion at SunTides.
Raab became the fourth different winner last year, following Dusty Frontis (2017), Derrick Phelps (2016) and Dan Whitaker (2015). Prior to that, Frontis had dominated the tournament, winning six of the previous seven between 2008 and 2014.
The public is welcome to attend both days.