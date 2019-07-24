July 24-- Jul. 24--Sparks flew at a Yakima City Council special meeting Tuesday that featured the appointment of an acting city manager (without her prior knowledge), a decision on how the city should proceed to find an interim city manager and authorization of the current city manager to fill the vacant assistant city manager position.
City Manager Cliff Moore recently accepted a job as the director for Washington State University Extension in Jefferson County. His last day with Yakima will be Aug. 20. The city has not had an assistant city manager since Jan. 15, when Ana Cortez accepted a position as the city manager of Helena, Mont.
Given the gap in city leadership that could occur in less than a month, the City Council is rushing to fill both positions. At a July 16 council meeting, a 5-2 vote authorized the formation of an ad hoc committee consisting of Mayor Kathy Coffey and council members Dulce Gutierrez and Brad Hill to look into options for filling the vacancies and to make a recommendation for the full council. Kay Funk and Jason White were the dissenting votes.
The committee met Thursday for the first time.
An agenda item for the special meeting Tuesday listed the vacancies as a topic for discussion. But several council members became agitated when Coffey handed out a "memo" -- a 2-page single-spaced document with notes from Thursday's meeting -- and said the committee wanted to appoint senior assistant city attorney Sara Watkins as acting city manager, effective Aug. 21, to work with the International City/County Management Association to find an interim manager from September through February 2020, and to allow Moore to hire an assistant city manager prior to his departure.
Transparency questioned
To take action on the items in the memo, the council first had to vote to suspend the normal rules, which don't allow action at special meetings.
Only five of the seven council members were present, with White and Holly Cousens absent.
The memo had not been provided to noncommittee council members prior to Tuesday's meeting. It also was not available to members of the public or media during the discussion and was not online, but was provided on request following the meeting.
Funk immediately asked why the memo had not been provided prior to the moment the discussion started. Coffey said the document had not been finalized until Tuesday. Discussion later clarified that a majority of the memo had been finalized Monday but that Moore had added a paragraph at 9 a.m. Tuesday requesting that council suspend normal rules in order to vote on specific hiring and appointment suggestions.
"It would have been really nice to have the memo prior to this," Carmen Mendez said, paging through the document. "I feel like I am being blindsided."
Gutierrez said she took issue with the committee's recommendation to appoint Watkins as of Aug. 21. She said Watkins, who has served as assistant city attorney for three years, definitely had the skill set but was scheduled to go on vacation starting Sept. 12, which would leave a possible gap in city leadership.
Coffey told Gutierrez she had agreed to the recommendations of the ad hoc committee at the Thursday meeting and the discussion was happening openly. Gutierrez said parts of the memo, which related to a shift in the form of municipal government, hadn't been part of the process.
"There's nothing transparent about this," Gutierrez said.
Moore said he had added the paragraph about suspending the normal rules because every day the council waited to authorize staff to connect with the International City/County Management Association reduced the likelihood that the city would be able to find an acceptable interim city manager from the agency's database.
Taking action at Tuesday's meeting would allow city staff to start the process, he said.
Gutierrez asked City Attorney Jeff Cutter whether taking action on the memo's three proposed points would be in compliance with the state's open public meetings act if the council voted to suspend the normal rules.
Cutter said yes, as the topic of vacancies had been publicly listed on the agenda.
The council then voted 3-2 to suspend the normal rules, with Gutierrez, Hill and Coffey -- the members of the ad hoc committee -- voting in favor and Funk and Mendez dissenting.
Funk said that if the committee felt that appointing temporary and interim city managers was an emergency, then they should have treated it as an emergency and provided information sooner.
Hill responded, "At any rate, you have a memo in front of you now."
Coffey then read through the memo -- which was still not available to the public -- quickly and verbatim.
Decisions
Gutierrez said two additional suggestions for acting city manager had come up during the committee meeting: prosecuting attorney Cynthia Martinez and communication spokesman Randy Beehler.
She nominated Martinez, who has 20 years of experience with the city, for the acting city manager position, saying that Martinez was not scheduled to go on vacation like Watkins was.
Moore said he had not checked with Martinez to see if she wanted the position or if she would be available. Gutierrez asked if Martinez had expressed interest in managerial roles. Moore said she had, months ago.
Hill then said he would not like to be appointed to a position when he had not been consulted. Coffey said she felt the council was approaching filling the vacancy "back-assward."
The council then voted 3-2 to appoint Martinez to the acting city manager role starting Aug. 21 until a suitable interim manager could be found, with Hill and Coffey the dissenting votes.
Moore said he would try to get a hold of Martinez after the meeting to inform her of the council decision.
The council voted 5-0 to allow the city to connect with ICMA to find an interim city manager.
Regarding the assistant city manager, Hill said he supported Moore hiring for the position prior to his departure. To do otherwise would risk possibly leaving the city with no city manager and no assistant manager at a time when he said city staff morale was low and additional senior management might leave.
Coffey called the entire agenda item discussion a debacle.
Gutierrez said she supported using Moore's expertise to hire for the position.
Funk said she still took issue with Moore doing the hiring, bringing up the controversial police chief search, which elicited Coffey to bang her gavel and cite Funk for a point of order.
The council voted 4-1 to allow Moore to hire an assistant city manager.
The memo noted that Moore already has completed preliminary Skype interviews with a number of candidates, which he's narrowed to four finalists. The city's human resources department also has mapped out a preliminary interview schedule that could be implemented quickly.
The memo also noted that shifting factors -- including a new incoming city manager, three new council members in January and the possibility of the municipal government shifting from council-manager to strong mayor form -- made filling the assistant city manager position a risk.
The ad hoc committee therefore recommended pre-authorizing a six-month severance and three-year expiration clause as part of an agreement for the position.
Switching to strong mayor?
The memo contained two paragraphs about switching to a strong-mayor form of government, which Gutierrez and Funk said was completely inappropriate.
Coffey said that the possibility of switching governmental forms was knowledge in the public domain. Gutierrez said it was not.
The memo notes that the council may have to ask voters whether they want the switch in early 2020, at a special election. If that's the case, then council would need a resolution by Dec. 13 for a February special election or by Feb. 28 for an April special election.
Gutierrez and Funk said that the July 16 council vote had in no way authorized the ad hoc committee to discuss possible changes to the government, but rather only to make recommendations for the vacant city and assistant city manager position.
Moore justified the memo's inclusion of a possible government switch, saying it would be imprudent to start the process of identifying a permanent city manager should the strong-mayor initiative be sent to a vote.
Funk requested that the strong-mayor discussion be removed from the document, which passed with a 3-2 vote. Coffey and Hill dissented.
Moore disapproved of the move, saying he felt he had an ethical responsibility to bring up the possibility in conversations with assistant city manager candidates. Mendez told Moore he could still talk about the information with the candidates.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.