July 17-- Jul. 17--The Yakima City Council took action Tuesday to form a special committee as a first step in replacing City Manager Cliff Moore.
Moore's last day on the job is Aug. 20. He resigned last week after accepting a position as the Washington State University Extension director in Jefferson County.
The city of Yakima does not have an assistant city manager. The position has been empty since January, when Ana Cortez resigned to take a city manager position in Helena, Mont.
Moore told the council he needed direction as to how the members would like to move forward in searching for an assistant city manager and a city manager. He said he could continue interviewing candidates or the council could use the International City/County Management Association to search for an interim manager. He also questioned whether the City Council wanted to appoint a temporary leader already on city staff or an external candidate.
Councilwoman Dulce Gutierrez suggested during Tuesday's council meeting that the council form an ad hoc committee including herself, Mayor Kathy Coffey and a third council member to start evaluating options. The council adopted the suggestion with a 5-2 vote, with Jason White and Kay Funk dissenting.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens then nominated Councilman Brad Hill to serve as the third member. The council approved the nomination with a 6-1 vote, with Funk dissenting.
The three-person committee will begin evaluating options to fill the vacant manager roles.
The committee eventually will take its findings to the full council for approval prior to any final action.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.