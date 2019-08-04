Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--The Yakima City Council will hold its monthly meeting Monday, which will allow council members to attend National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday evening.
The meeting will include an update, including a final report, on the city's Gang Reduction Intervention Task Force and the pilot program initiated to prevent gang involvement among area youths.
Also on the agenda:
* A report from the six-person Ad Hoc Homeless Facility Review Committee about a possible shelter on city-owned land in the vicinity of State Route 24 and South 22nd Street
* A public hearing about a rezoning application submitted by Triumph Treatment Services, an organization that provides chemical dependency assessment and referral, outpatient and residential treatment for men and pregnant or parenting women, and 130 beds of housing for people experiencing homelessness.
* An ordinance repealing a chapter of the Yakima Municipal Code related to car cruises.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.