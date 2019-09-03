Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--A proposal to repeal the city's rules for cruising will be in front of the Yakima City Council when it meets Tuesday.
Area car clubs met with Councilman Jason White and city staff last week about concerns related to city requirements for Cruisin' the Ave. The event featuring classic and custom cars driving up and down Yakima Avenue canceled its summertime showcase for the first time in six years, with many classic car fans moving to Selah instead.
Car club representatives told staff they would like to see the city remove the special event requirements for cruising, including cost recovery fees related to Yakima Police Department services, and to "legalize" cruising on the second Saturday in June, July, August and September and the third Saturday in June and September, according to a city memo.
Insurance requirements also were a part of the discussion.
The council also will review a lease agreement with Food Facility Engineering for property at the Yakima Air Terminal and have a discussion about the council's committee structure.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, and time is set aside for public comment. It will air live on YPAC Charter cable channel 194 and be streamed online at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream.