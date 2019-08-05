Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--About 135 Yakima customers will be without irrigation water until a broken pump motor on the city's King Street system can be replaced this week.
A city press release said the temporary irrigation shut down affects an area bordered to the north by Mead Avenue, to the south by Pierce Street, to the west by Cornell Avenue and to the east by Third Avenue.
Irrigation Supervisor Richard Sanislo said he has expedited the process to order a replacement and get the system back up and running. The goal is to replace the pump motor and restore service by Wednesday, he said.
The schedule is subject to change, depending on weather, equipment failure, shipping issues and emergencies, the press release noted.
Customers who have questions, can contact the city's Water and Irrigation Division at 575-6194.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.