July 14-- Jul. 14--The biggest misconception Carmela Solorzano encounters when she's worked on getting Yakima Valley businesses to advertise in the Yakima Herald-Republic is that the newspaper is dying.
"We let other people tell our story," she said.
Solorzano looks to change that perception as the Herald-Republic's advertising director.
Solorzano, 36, was promoted to the position late last month. The Yakima native has worked for the Herald-Republic for more than 17 years in several departments, including circulation and advertising. Most recently she was an advertising manager, overseeing national accounts, classifieds and other advertising services.
Solorzano's promotion comes as the Herald-Republic completes a gradual restructuring of its advertising department. As part of that process, the advertising director role was revamped to have a greater focus on generating local business revenue for the Herald-Republic's portfolio of products. They include the Yakima Herald-Republic print newspaper, niche publications such as Yakima Magazine, and Spanish-language publication El Sol de Yakima. The company also offers business and digital media services through Success Media Alliance, an agency jointly operated by the Herald-Republic and sister publication Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
With local advertising gaining a larger share of the Herald-Republic's revenue, there was a benefit in promoting someone who has deep familiarity with the Yakima Valley business community, said publisher Bob Crider.
"She's invested in the community, and she's invested in the company," Crider said. "And she's invested in our customers."
The company is in the process of hiring a new advertising manager who will report to Solorzano and oversee other aspects of the advertising department, such as classifieds.
"This now frees her up to consult with local business to find the right mix" of advertising products, said Charles Horton, director of affiliate revenue for Seattle Times Affiliate Newspapers, which includes the Herald-Republic and Union-Bulletin.
Solorzano said her focus now is working with the sales representatives to equip them with the tools and knowledge to consult with businesses and help them determine the best mix of marketing and advertising solutions that the Herald-Republic offers.
Retaining and developing a reliable sales staff is crucial for the Herald-Republic's ability to increase its revenue, she said.
"Right now, we have good people in roles they do well in," she said. "We have people interested in seeing the company succeed. I think of my role as removing roadblocks for them."
