Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police responding to a crash on West Nob Hill Boulevard Thursday night found a man they say was stabbed in an apparent drug deal gone bad.
When officers arrived at the intersection of South 10th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, they found one of the drivers, a 36-year-old Yakima man, had a knife sticking out of his back, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. Officers believe the man's injury contributed to the crash, Beehler said.
Police believe the man was involved in a drug transaction that turned violent, Beehler said. The man was taken to Astria Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.
Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist/