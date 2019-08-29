Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--A 13-year-old West Valley boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the foot by his neighbor, Yakima police say.
The 75-year-old man was trying to put a bullet into the gun at his home in the 6600 block of Cherry Ridge Court Tuesday when it went off and hit the boy in the foot, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges, Beehler said.
