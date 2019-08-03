Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima and Yakima Training Center firefighters rescued a man Friday afternoon who was stranded on a log in the middle of the Yakima River.
The 32-year-old man and a friend were swimming around 11 a.m. when he became stuck on a log near the railroad trestle a mile north of Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima fire Shift Commander Mitch Cole said. After a couple of hours trying to rescue the man by throwing ropes to him, his friend called the fire department shortly before 3 p.m., Cole said.
Ten Yakima firefighters and three firefighters from the training center used a fire department raft to pick up the man around 3:50 p.m. and bring him back to shore, where he was checked out by paramedics and refused to be taken to a hospital, Cole said.
Yakima County sheriff's deputies were also on standby in case an additional boat was needed, Cole said.
