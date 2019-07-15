July 15-- Jul. 15--SALEM, Ore. -- The Yakima United women's soccer season came to a close on Sunday as they lost in the semifinals of the NWPL playoffs.
Yakima fell 3-1 to the Capital FC Athletics.
Delaney Romero scored the lone goal for the United in the 28th minute of the first half.
The Capital FC Athletics scored first in the game, and after Romero tied the game for Yakima, Paige Alexander gave Capital FC the lead in the 37th minute.
Vicky Cruz added a goal in the 92nd minute for Capital FC and they advanced to the championship game against the Seattle Stars.
Yakima finished the season with a record of 6-4.