July 16-- Jul. 16--BELLEVUE -- The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak pounded out 13 hits and used a seven-run fifth inning to thumps the Seattle Stars 13-4 to take third place Monday at the Brandy Pugh Tournament.
Brandon Bruner and Jack Van De Brake each had three hits and scored two runs. Van De Brake added two RBI and Bruner had one.
Nick Garretson had two hits -- including a double -- and drove in three runs.
Bruner and Dylan Bishop earned all-tournament honors.
Yakima Valley improved to 30-10 and hosts Wenatchee for a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Yakima Valley 001 071 4 -- 13 13 3
Seattle 200 100 1 -- 4 6 3
Berriman, Poulson (7) and catcher not listed; Seattle battery not available.
Yakima Valley highlights: Brandon Bruner 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Jack Van De Brake 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brady Helgeson 2-4, run, RBI; Dylan Bishop 1-2, 2 runs; Nate Gutierrez 2-1, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Garretson 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
Yakima Valley Peppers 8, Othello 7 (YVP: Evan Anderson 2-4, 2 RBI; Alex Morford 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Chase Ergeson RBI; Matt Quincy 1-2, 2b, run).
Yakima Valley Peppers 17, Othello 7 (YVP: Dean Pettyjohn 4-4, 2b, 7 RBI; Wyatt Johnson 3 IP, 0 ER; Ryker Fortier 1-1, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Conner Dailey 2-4, RBI; Ergeson 2-5, 2b, RBI, 2 runs; Quincy 2-3, 2 RBI, 4 runs).