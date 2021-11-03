YAKIMA — Yakima voters said Yakima Council members should be required to attend meetings, and supported a local income tax ban in Tuesday’s general election.
About 84.59% of voters supported an attendance requirement for Council members, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.
The charter amendment, one of three on the ballot, is aimed at Council member Jason White, who missed more than a year’s worth of meetings from June 2020 to July 2021. During his absence, he continued to collect the monthly city stipend of $1,075. He is not running for reelection.
The council, including White at his first meeting back, unanimously supported putting the proposal before voters.
The amendment would allow the City Council to declare a seat vacant if a council member fails to attend three consecutive regular meetings or six or more regular meetings in a calendar year without being excused.
The remaining council members would select and approve a qualified person from the appropriate district to temporarily fill the vacant seat until the next general election, the proposed amendment says. At the next general election, a person would be elected to serve the remainder of the term or the next full term, it says.
State law allows local councils to impose penalties for absences. Currently, there is no attendance requirement for Yakima City Council members.
Income tax ban
Voters also supported a proposed charter amendment banning the City Council from imposing a local income tax in Yakima.
About 78.31% of voters favored the ban, according to preliminary election results.
The amendment would prohibit the council from imposing an income tax on wages, salaries, investments or the sale of goods or services, the amendment says. It would not prohibit the council from enacting a local tax on real or personal property or a tax increase through a levy lid lift.
Revising the charter
Voters also supported a proposal that would update parts of the charter to make it consistent with state law, with about 59.91% of voters approving the changes as of Tuesday night.
The proposal would include the following changes:
- Special meetings would be called at the request of the mayor or a majority of the council upon written request, no longer allowing just two members to request a special meeting.
- No final disposition would be taken by the council at a special meeting for any subjects except the subjects stated in the meeting notice, removing the possibility for members to consent to considering an additional subject.
- Residents, not specifically citizens, would be able to be heard at meetings.
- A unanimous vote of the council members present at the meeting, not a unanimous vote of all council members, would be required to pass emergency ordinances.
- An increase in the monetary limit for purchase of supplies would require a two-thirds majority of council members present at the meeting
, not a two-thirds majority of all council members
- .
- Proposed charter amendments, not special elections for amending the charter, would be called by the council.
The amendments would be submitted to voters at the next general municipal election.
- A qualified candidate for a civil service position would not be discriminated against because of their sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, mental or physical disability or military status.
- These protections are added in addition to current protections: race, color, religion, national origin, political affiliation or belief.