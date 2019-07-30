NEW YORK _ Aaron Boone hears some of the speculation surrounding the trade deadline, but the Yankees manager doesn't follow it too closely. He has a daily discussion with general manager Brian Cashman, but that's about the extent of the attention he devotes to the rumors.
Boone spends more time focusing on the players he currently has in his clubhouse and trying to win the games that actually take place on the field.
At this point, Boone is prepared for anything that could unfold before Wednesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
"Whatever happens over the next 24 hours will be," Boone said before Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. "I know in our room we know what we're capable of. We know what the expectation is. Whether or not something happens doesn't change that."
Boone's club suffered a 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday before 47,281 at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees, whose lone runs came from an RBI double from Edwin Encarnacion and a solo homer from Tyler Wade, also suffered another injury.
First baseman Luke Voit left the game after four innings with what the team called a core muscle injury. He was scheduled to have an MRI. Voit missed time before the All-Star break because of an abdominal injury.
Whether an injury prompts the Yankees to scour the trade market for a hitter remains to be seen, but pitching remains their most glaring need.
One potential option, Trevor Bauer, fell off the board Tuesday night when the Indians reportedly dealt him to the Reds.
The recent struggles of the Yankees' rotation have only emphasized the need for an upgrade.
J.A. Happ's inconsistency has been part of the problem, but the left-hander mostly limited the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, surrendering three runs on eight hits in six innings.
Trouble started in the first inning when a pair of singles and a walk led to a sacrifice fly from Adam Jones to put Arizona ahead early.
Happ settled down through the next two frames before running into more trouble in the fourth when he allowed two more runs, including a lead-off homer to Christian Walker.
The big question is whether the Yankees have the type of pitcher they could depend on in the playoffs. So far this season, none of their starters has been ace quality.
The pitcher who seemingly had that potential coming into spring training, Luis Severino, hasn't pitched this season because of injuries. Boone said Tuesday that Severino is close to getting back on the mound, but he certainly isn't going to be an option anytime soon.
Still, Boone didn't express much concern about his team's pitching on Tuesday. He maintained the Yankees have a staff capable of thriving in the postseason, even if the trade deadline passes without the Yankees getting a major rotation upgrade.
"I would say there's a lot of ways to skin a cat," Boone said. "We have a lot of really good players, and we have what we think is a very capable staff. We may be creative in the way we do it and maybe not in a traditional way necessarily going into the playoffs. We'll kind of see where we are. We're in late July. First and foremost, we want to get to the playoffs. Secondly, who knows who's back in the fold and how guys are built up."
The trade market had been relatively quiet.
Part of the reason is because of the high prices teams reportedly have been asking for, prices the Yankees have been unwilling to pay so far.
They have two players in Clint Frazier, who's with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Deivi Garci, their top prospect, who reportedly have drawn interest.
Whether the Yankees choose to part with either one for the right deal remains to be seen.
Of course, that doesn't mean other players could go too. While players on Yankees' major league roster haven't been subjects of speculation, nothing's out of the question.
Wednesday could be an active day for the Yankees, or the deadline could quietly come and go.
"I would say, this time of year, with 24 hours to go, anything's always possible," Boone said. "So I don't want to rule anything out. And it's not me up there having those conversations. So I don't think you can ever rule anything out."
