BOSTON _ DJ LeMahieu was the key factor in the Yankees successfully navigating through an epidemic of injuries to start the season. So the news Saturday that he was out of the lineup after feeling tightness in his groin is a big concern.
LeMahieu had an MRI Saturday morning, but hours before the third game of a four-game series against the Red Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was not sure how serious it was.
"He just felt something in the game (Friday) night. Was able to finish the game. Felt OK today," Boone said. "We wanted to make sure where we are at with it."
It's a big blow at a bad time for the Yankees.
The Red Sox have bludgeoned them in the first two games of this series _ the first time the Yankees have come into Fenway this season. While the starting pitching has been the major culprit, the bats have not been helping. The Yankees have been outscored 29-8 in the last two games. LeMahieu was 1 for 9 with an RBI over the first two games in Boston.
He had been the MVP of the Yankees early season, when they were plagued by injuries.
LeMahieu, who the Yankees signed this winter to be a super utility infielder, was the steadiest bat in a constantly changing lineup and helped power them into the lead in the American League East.
LeMahieu is hitting .332/.517/.898 with 71 RBIs and 15 home runs, playing in 95 of the Yankees 103 games this season. He leads the American League in batting average and is third in the majors. He is hitting a major league-leading .425 with runners in scoring position and is hitting an incredible .725 with 21 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.
The Yankees have had 23 players go on the injured list this season and started the year out with a major league-leading 13 in April alone. Things had seemed to level out over late May and June, but just this week, the Yankees have suffered two significant injuries. Catcher Gary Sanchez went on the IL with a groin strain on Wednesday and Thursday, after five days of trying to work through a knee issue, Brett Gardner went on the IL with inflammation in the right knee.
