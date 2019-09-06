Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--An 18-year-old man was arrested on 11 counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Thursday, after a short standoff.
Modesto R. Briggs was arrested in connection to a May 16 drive-by shooting on East Wabash Avenue, according to police.
The Spokane Police Department Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT), U.S. Marshall Service and the Special Investigations Unit had reason to believe Briggs was in a house at 10004 E. Garland Ave., according to a Spokane police statement.
They attempted to arrest Briggs on his warrants but he initially refused to come out of the home prompting a SWAT response.
Briggs was eventually arrested without incident and was booked into Spokane County Jail.
Briggs' prior convictions include felony harassment, threats to kill, theft and resisting arrest.
The large law enforcement presence led to a lockdown at Longfellow Elementary and two other nearby schools, according to Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.
The lockdown was lifted just before the end of the school day and did not impact student pick-up, Preuninger said.