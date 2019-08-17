LEXINGTON, Ky. _ A 13-year-old is facing kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle with a 22-month-old baby inside.
Covington police said they were called to the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Thursday after the boy allegedly took the vehicle, hitting a parked truck while fleeing.
After searching the area, officers soon found the vehicle "abandoned with the baby still inside" on Ashland Avenue in Latonia Terrace, according to a news release.
Officers got a description of the suspects from witnesses and found two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, matching their description blocks away.
Police said the 13-year-old had the victim's cellphone, which had been in the vehicle, in his pocket.
The teens were taken to police headquarters, where the 13-year-old "admitted to taking the vehicle and cell phone."
He was charged with kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property.
The 14-year-old was not charged and was released to his parents, police said.
___
(c)2019 Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)
Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.