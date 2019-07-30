July 30-- Jul. 30--A 16-year-old died early Tuesday after crashing into a tree in Puyallup with three other teenagers in the car, police said.
The driver has not been identified.
The fatal crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Stewart Avenue.
Officers arrived and found the vehicle wrapped around the tree.
All four teens inside the car were taken to an area hospital. The driver died at the hospital.
Police are investigating the crash.
The 16-year-old is believed to have passed another vehicle and lost control before hitting a tree.
West Stewart Avenue from the 1800 block to the 2100 block was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened around 7 a.m.