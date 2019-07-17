July 17-- Jul. 17--A 72-year-old Renton man who died in a head-on crash in Redmond Tuesday morning is suspected to have been impaired, according to Washington State Patrol.
The man was driving east in a westbound lane on Highway 202 (Redmond-Fall City Road) around 5 a.m. when he collided with a semitruck that was traveling west, according to a State Patrol statement.
The semitruck was driven by a 53-year-old Harrah, Yakima County, man, who was injured and transported to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.
All lanes of Highway 202 near Northeast Ames Lake Road, east of Lake Sammamish, were blocked for about six hours while law-enforcement officials and tow trucks responded to the crash.