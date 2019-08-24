Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Skagit County dairy farmer Dwayne Faber said young farmers need to have more of a business mindset than farmers of previous generations and they need to think of innovative ways to run their farms.
The 35-year-old is competing in the National Outstanding Young Farmers competition, which recognizes farmers between the ages of 21 and 40.
Faber has dairy farms north of Burlington and near Mount Vernon. Since he started 10 years ago, he has grown his farms from 300 cows to nearly 2,000, he said.