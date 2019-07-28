July 28-- Jul. 28--The Vancouver Cardinals and Vancouver Mavericks won their opening games at the Senior American Legion state tournament Saturday.
The Mavericks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Hanford Flames 3-1 at Daniels Field in Anacortes.
The Mavericks had just two hits in the game, one by Garrett Moen, the other by Andrew Gilliford. Hanford was held to three hits.
The Cardinals beat the Apple Valley Packers of Wenatchee 2-0 at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
They scored on a passed ball in the first inning, and Nick Laurenza scored by stealing home as Titus Oien was caught stealing second base in the sixth inning.
The 16-team double-elimination tournament runs through Aug. 1 at the split sites. The survivor of the Anacortes bracket will play the winner of the Bellingham bracket for the title on Aug. 1 at Bellingham.
Babe Ruth Baseball
Pacific Northwest 13-15 Regional -- The Columbia Basin Riverdogs won the title by beating Glacier of Whitefish, Mont., 7-1 in the final Saturday at Louis Bloch Park in Camas. The Moses Lake-based Riverdogs advance to the World Series at Bismarck, N.D.
A three-run sixth inning got the Riverdogs past Camas-Washougal 5-4 in the semifinal game, despite being out-hit 12-4.
The Montana team shut out KWRL 5-0 in the other semifinal, holding the Clark County squad to two hits.
Pacific Northwest 14 Regional -- Host West Linn (Ore.) beat Kelso 3-1 on Saturday to win the regional title and a trip to the World Series at Demopolis, Ala.
Clark County's KWRL, which qualified for the semifinals, could not field a full team Saturday due to a variety of factors and had to forfeit its spot to Portland Babe Ruth. West Linn beat Portland 8-0 to reach the final.