July 21-- Jul. 21--The all-star teams from Camas and Hazel Dell little leagues began play at the Major Division (12-under) state tournament Saturday in Richland.
Camas was held to one hit in a 6-0 first-round loss to North Bothell.
Hazel Dell also fell in the first round, losing 5-2 to Eastlake.
Both teams will try to stay alive in the tournament on Sunday. Hazel Dell will face Rainier Valley in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. Camas will face either West Plains or Walla Walla Valley at 5 p.m., also a loser-out game.
Camas and Hazel Dell are among 13 Washington teams vying to advance to the Pacific Northwest regionals and a chance to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
9-11 Little League
The state championship will come down to one game Sunday for Camas Little League.
After blitzing through the winner's bracket, Camas fell to consolation-bracket champion Greater Richland 9-0 in the championship series in Woodinville.
That sets up a winner-take-all championship game on Sunday. Camas could have wrapped up the title with a win Saturday, but the team was held to just one hit in a complete-game effort by Richland's pitcher.
Senior Babe Ruth
Primetime Baseball will have to wait a day in its quest to win the Pacific Northwest U-18 regional title.
Weather postponed Saturday's semifinals and championship games in Calgary.
Sunday, Primetime will face the Calgary Blues AA in the semifinals at 1 p.m. The winner will face Calgary Blues AAA or Riverdogs at 4 p.m. in the regional championship with a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series on the line.
Primetime won all four games in pool play, outscoring its opponents 72-8.