July 27-- Jul. 27--The KWRL 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball All-Stars scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Kelso 5-4 on Friday to conclude pool play 3-1 at the Pacific Northwest Regional at Louis Bloch Park in Camas.
Trevor Finnern kept the inning alive with a single. That was followed by Cyi Buckmeir's RBI double, and then a single by Tim Jeffs brought home the tying and winning runs. It was KWRL's only lead of the game.
The Camas-Washougal All-Stars also finished pool play 3-1 with a 17-6 win over New Castle, Wyo.
Camas-Washougal will play Columbia Basin in the 10 a.m. semifinal today, followed by KWRL vs. Glacier (Mont.) at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will then play at 5 p.m. for a berth to the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series at Bismarck, N.D.
Babe Ruth 14U
KWRL beat South Salem 9-4 on Friday to finish second in the National pool with a 3-1 record and advance to the Pacific Northwest Regional semifinals at West Linn (Ore.) High School.
The Clark County team will face host West Linn (4-0) at 1 p.m. today. The first semifinal is Kelso (4-0) vs. Brewster (3-1), the North Washington champion, at 10 a.m.
The semifinal winners will play at 5 p.m. for a berth to the Babe Ruth 14U World Series at Demopolis, Ala.
Senior American Legion
The Vancouver Mavericks and Vancouver Cardinals begin play today at the AAA State Championship at Anacortes and Bellingham.
The Mavericks open play at 4 p.m. against the Hanford Flames at Daniels Field in Anacortes.
The Cardinals take on the Apple Valley Packers of Centralia at 1 p.m. at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
Two-time defending state champion Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak was ruled ineligible for the tournament, it was confirmed Friday to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The 16-team, double-elimination tournament runs through Aug. 1 with the championship game taking place at Sehome.