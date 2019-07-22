July 22-- Jul. 22--Primetime Baseball of Clark County is headed to the Babe Ruth 16-18 age group World Series.
Primetime won twice on Sunday to win the Pacific Northwest Regional at Calgary, Alberta, capping the day with a 6-4 win over host Calgary Blues AAA.
Primetime beat Calgary Blues AA 14-4 in the earlier semifinal.
Primetime (34-11-3 overall) went 6-0 at the regional, outscoring opponents 92-16.
Next stop is Mobile, Ala., for the World Series. That tournament runs Aug. 2-9.
Tyler Russell and Alan Merrill combined on a seven-hitter in the championship game for Primetime. Russell struck out five and Merrill two.
Hayden Williamson went 2 for 2, and Preston Thornton was 1 for 3 with an RBI double that was part of a three-run first inning.
Major Baseball
District 6 champion Hazel Dell was eliminated from the state tournament in Richland on Sunday, losing to Rainier 6-5.
Camas, the District 4 champion, plays a loser out game at 5 p.m. today against Walla Walla Valley.
9-11 Little League
The Camas Little League All-Stars finished second at the state tournament in Woodinville.
Greater Richland needed to beat Camas twice to win the title and did just that, completing the task on Sunday with a 10-2 victory to win the state title. Greater Richland forced the Sunday game by winning 9-0 on Saturday against the previously unbeaten Camas squad.
Greater Richland led Camas to four hits over the two games.