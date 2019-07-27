July 27-- Jul. 27--Mt. Spokane Wild are sending a team to state in each of the three American Legion baseball divisions.
The school's Legion program won the Spokane AA division, earned the No. 2 seed in Single-A and the No. 3 seed in AAA.
Four teams will represent Spokane in the AAA in Bellingham and Anacortes and the Single-A in Hanford and five in the AA Yakima. State tournaments start Saturday and run through Thursday. The AAA and AA are 16-teams and the Single-A an eight-team tournament. All are double-elimination.
Results of Spokane's district tournaments that ended Sunday:
AAA: Carl Oman's sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh was the difference as Spokane Northstars defeated Shadle Park Shockers 5-4 in the championship game at Al K. Jackson Field at Shadle Park, giving the Shockers the No. 2 seed to state.
Wild defeated Spokane Bandits 13-3 in six innings in the 3-4 state seeding game. Both go to state.
AA: Wild put together a balanced offense to back Tyler Alm's complete-game, four-strikeout pitching as the No. 1 seed defeated the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups 7-1 in the championship game at Jackson Field, giving the tournament's No. 6 seed the district's second seed to state.
University Titans defeated Asotin County Blues 5-4 in the game to decide the No. 3 and 4 seeds to state. The Posse from Pullman beat Mead 7-6 to claim the fifth berth.
Single-A: In a division in which a forfeit played a critical role in determining state seeding, the top-seeded West Kootenai Orioles are going to state as the district champion.
Wild survived a couple of pressure-filled games to earn the No. 2 seed. The Mt. Spokane team rallied from a 17-6 deficit in a loser's bracket semifinal for a 19-18 win over Newport, then won the 2-3 seeding game 7-6 in eight innings over Gonzaga Prep. Incoming Mt. Spokane freshman Rece Schuerman delivered a walk-off, RBI single in the first extra inning to decide it.
University, a 3-1 loser to G-Prep in its loser's bracket semifinal, beat Newport 17-4 for the fourth berth to state.
--Coeur d'Alene Little League is looking for more.
The program that sent its 12U Majors team to the Little League World Series in 2018 is headed back to San Bernardino, California, Aug. 4-10 for the Northwest Regionals to try and qualify for a return trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Behind the pitching and hitting of Cason Miller, Coeur d'Alene defeated Southwest Ada of Boise 8-4 Sunday in Hayden in the decisive game of a best-of-three series to win the Idaho State championship.
Miller hit a three-run homer and struck out six in a complete-game victory. Tyler Voorhees drove in two runs for Coeur d'Alene, which scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second in the championship-game victory.
Boise rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the sixth-inning game to win the first game 7-6 on Friday, forcing CdA to win twice to earn the regionals trip, which it did, taking the second game 11-3.
Coeur d'Alene will open its bid for Williamsport on Aug. 5 against the winner of an Aug. 4 game between Washington and Wyoming. Alaska and Montana, which play the other Aug. 4 first-round game, and Oregon also have teams in the tournament that runs through Aug. 10. Oregon plays the Alaska-Montana winner on Aug. 5.
--Coeur d'Alene Little League's 11U team finished second in the Idaho State championships, losing 8-3 to West Valley of Eagle, Star and Middleton on Sunday in Hayden in the third game of a best-of-three series.