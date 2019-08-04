CHICAGO _ Yu Darvish provided quality, and Jason Heyward supplied a timely quantity of production Sunday as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Brewers with a 7-2 victory at Wrigley Field.
Darvish struck out eight and walked none in five innings. He was pulled after 93 pitches, with Tony Kemp's fielding error on a potential double-play grounder extending the second and a two-out grounder skipping off the glove of first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the fifth. The latter was initially ruled an error and changed to a hit.
Darvish's only blemish was an opposite-field home run by Christian Yelich with two out in the first. After Kemp's miscue on a grounder by Ben Gamel, Darvish retired the next 10 batters.
This marked the fourth time in Darvish's last six starts he did not allow a walk. He has walked two or fewer in his last 10 starts.
Heyward, batting leadoff for the fifth consecutive start, answered Yelich's home run with a shot over the center-field wall in the bottom of the first.
With two out in the second, Heyward pulled a pitch by Adrian Houser for a triple to score David Bote, and Nicholas Castellanos followed with a single to short to score Heyward.
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run in the fifth, and the Cubs responded well in the sixth to manager Joe Maddon's mandate to make more contact in key situations.
Kemp led off the sixth by hitting a knuckle-curve by Jeremy Jeffress into right field for a single. Bote's grounder to short advanced Kemp to second, and pinch hitter Ian Happ poked a soft single to left.
Heyward hit a grounder to short slow enough to stay out of a double play and score Kemp to extend the Cubs' lead to 5-1.
Rizzo tied a career high with four hits, all singles.
The Cubs won without Kris Bryant, who has been nagged by a sore right knee for the last month.
Brewers rookie Trent Grisham collected his first three major-league hits, including a home run off Tyler Chatwood in the eighth. Chatwood, however, struck out five in three innings to earn the save.
The Cubs open a three-game interleague series Monday night against the Athletics at Wrigley Field.
