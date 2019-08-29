Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--EDMONDS -- Freshman Taylor Chaney recorded 13 kills and Jocalynn Morton, also a freshman, put together 32 assists as Yakima Valley dropped a pair of matches on Wednesday in the NWAC North Crossover volleyball tournament at Edmonds Community College.
The Yaks fell to Edmonds 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 and Skagit Valley 25-11, 28-26, 25-20. YVC started the tournament on Tuesday with losses to Shoreline (3-0) and Olympic (3-2).
Yakima Valley (1-9) resumes play in the Highline Fall Classic on Sept. 7-8 and will host its home opener when NWAC East play starts on Sept. 18.
YVC highlights vs. Edmonds: Taylor Chaney 8 kills; Angel Richards 4 kills; Jocalynn Morton 12 assists; Tearsy Freeman 4 assists; Maggie Hutto 11 digs; Kim Reynolds 10 digs.
YVC highlights vs. Skagit Valley: Kat Thompson 6 kills; Shaydee Afoa 6 kills; Taylor Chaney 5 kills; Maggie Hutto 4 kills, 3 aces; Madicin Vivette 4 kills; Jocalynn Morton 20 assists; Kim Reynolds 10 digs.
GOLF
Seniors shine at Elks
SELAH -- Eighty-year-old Duane Oberlander shot a round of 79 at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Tuesday. It was witnessed by Dan Rollins and Larry Ozanich.
On Wednesday, Larry Ozanich shot his age of 78 today at the Elks. It was witnessed by Paul Sugden, Gary Germunson and Roland Dalebout.