Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--TUKWILA -- Another day, another shutout for Yakima Valley College's women's soccer team.
A day after blanking Rogue 3-0, the Yaks defeated Skagit Valley 2-0 late Friday night to wrap up play in the NWAC Friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex.
Scoring details were unavailable at press time.
The Yaks (2-0) will play their home opener on Monday when they host Lower Columbia at 5 p.m. Lower Columbia went 0-2 in the Friendlies.
GOLF
Capps betters age
SELAH -- Don Capps bettered his age at Yakima Elks on Friday as the 79-year-old shot a round of 77. It was witnessed by Jim Page, Perry Page and Bruce Damaskos.